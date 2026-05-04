Foreign tourist goes on rampage after refusing to pay in Pattaya, arrested after attempted escape

By Pattaya Mail
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An intoxicated man believed to be a Moroccan national, aged around 30–35, was found acting aggressively, shouting at officers, refusing to cooperate, and unable to provide identification.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night disturbance on Pattaya Beach Road ended with the arrest of an intoxicated foreign man after he allegedly refused to pay a Thai woman and later turned aggressive toward authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on May 4 in front of Mae Sri Ruen Restaurant on Pattaya Beach Road. A Thai woman called for help after claiming the foreign man failed to settle a payment.

Officials from Pattaya’s special affairs unit, along with municipal officers and police from Pattaya City Police Station, responded to the scene.



They found a man believed to be a Moroccan national, aged around 30–35, heavily intoxicated and behaving aggressively. Authorities said he repeatedly shouted abuse at officers and refused to cooperate. He was unable to present identification documents.

While officers attempted to escort him to the police station, the man reportedly fled on foot toward Soi 12 along Beach Road. He was later apprehended after a brief pursuit.

Police said the suspect continued to act aggressively and appeared ready to attack officers before being restrained, handcuffed, and taken into custody to calm down.

According to officials, legal proceedings are now underway as the man remains in custody for disorderly conduct and non-cooperation.

The suspect fled toward Soi 12 on Pattaya Beach Road while being escorted by officers, but was quickly caught after a brief pursuit.
























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