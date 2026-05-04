Pattaya balances slow domestic demand with rising Chinese arrivals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rising energy prices and cost-of-living pressures are dampening domestic travel sentiment in Thailand, though Pattaya continues to hold steady as a key coastal destination, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said travel activity during the Labor Day and Coronation Day long weekend from May 1–4 showed signs of slowing, as consumers tightened spending after the recent Songkran holiday.







Travel behavior has shifted toward shorter trips, reduced overnight stays, and more budget-conscious spending, reflecting growing pressure from higher fuel costs and overall living expenses.

TAT estimates that the holiday period generated around 2.83 million domestic trips, contributing approximately 10.05 billion baht in circulation, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 64%. The Central region recorded the highest number of visitors, followed by the East, Northeast, North, and South. In terms of revenue, the Eastern region led the country — highlighting the continued strength of beach destinations such as Pattaya.

Despite the softer domestic market, Pattaya continues to draw steady visitor flows, particularly families and short-stay travelers from Bangkok and nearby provinces. Many businesses have responded by offering promotions, discounted room rates, and added activities to stimulate spending during the low season.

Restaurants and nightlife venues are still seeing moderate turnover, although not at the levels typically seen during major festivals.







Meanwhile, the international market is showing gradual improvement, particularly among Chinese tourists, following increased flight capacity and ongoing tourism promotion efforts. However, operators remain cautious, closely monitoring global economic conditions and traveler confidence.

TAT said it will continue rolling out campaigns to support both domestic and international markets in an effort to sustain Thailand’s tourism industry through the second half of the year.

















































