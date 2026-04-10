AEROTHAI assures safe flights in north despite haze and PM2.5 levels

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (AEROTHAI) has affirmed that flight operations in the northern region remain safe despite haze and PM2.5 pollution affecting visibility in areas such as Chiang Mai province. Authorities report that conditions are still within aviation safety standards, allowing aircraft to operate without disruption.

Visibility has at times dropped to about 1,200 meters, with daily averages of 6 to 7 kilometers. These levels remain above the minimum requirement for landings using Instrument Landing System Category 1, which requires at least 800 meters of visibility.





AEROTHAI is closely monitoring the situation and has prepared contingency plans if conditions worsen. Measures include air traffic management adjustments, coordination with relevant agencies, and, when necessary, flight diversions to alternate airports.

The agency is also supporting aerial operations to address haze and PM2.5 levels, including weather modification flights and wildfire monitoring and control missions across the upper northern provinces. (NNT)































