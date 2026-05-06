Australian tourist stabbed and robbed by transgender teens in Pattaya condo attack

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya, working alongside Tourist Police, have arrested two teenage suspects in connection with a violent robbery involving an Australian visitor.

The arrests were made at 8:16 p.m. on May 5, by an investigative team from Pattaya City Police Station and Tourist Police officers. The suspects, both male juveniles aged 16 and 17, were taken into custody along with evidence including a pair of scissors and a sum of cash.







The case stems from an incident late on May 4, when the victim, 45, an Australian national, invited two individuals he believed to be women to his room in South Pattaya. A dispute later arose after he realized they were not as he initially understood.

During the altercation, the victim was reportedly pushed into a bathroom, where one of the suspects used a sharp object to stab him in the right side of the chest, causing injury. The suspects then stole approximately 6,000 Australian dollars (around 140,000 baht) before fleeing the scene.

The victim later sought medical treatment and filed a police report.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and tracked the suspects to a condominium near the scene, where they were arrested. Both suspects have reportedly confessed to the charges.

They now face charges of “joint robbery at night using a weapon and acting in concert with two or more persons.” The suspects have been handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.







Authorities noted that incidents like this can undermine tourist confidence in Pattaya’s safety, particularly when they occur in private spaces such as accommodation, which are difficult to monitor. However, police reaffirmed their commitment to proactive measures and swift arrests to maintain security and reassure visitors.

















































