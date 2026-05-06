Beach takeover ends Pattaya launches relentless sweep against encroachers

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have launched an aggressive and ongoing crackdown on illegal beach operators, targeting those renting out mats, chairs, and other equipment without permission along Pattaya’s public beaches. The operation, led by municipal enforcement officers in coordination with special operations teams, is being carried out with a firm stance: action will continue until order is fully restored. Authorities say the crackdown focuses on individuals who unlawfully occupy public space and run unauthorized rental services, limiting access for others and disrupting the city’s beachfront environment.







During inspections, officers have seized large numbers of beach chairs, mats, and related items. All confiscated equipment is being held at the Pattaya City enforcement center, with offenders facing fines and legal action in accordance with regulations. Officials stressed that tourists are still free to bring their own belongings and enjoy the beach. However, setting up tents for overnight stays, lighting fires, or playing loud music that disturbs others remains strictly prohibited.



The move has drawn strong reactions from residents, many of whom support the tougher enforcement and are calling for wider and more consistent action—particularly in areas like Jomtien, where similar issues persist. Some locals claim certain operators have been reserving large sections of the beach with rows of chairs, restricting public access and even discouraging parking to favor paying customers. City authorities are urging cooperation from both residents and visitors, emphasizing that public spaces must be shared fairly. Officials have vowed to continue daily enforcement efforts to ensure Pattaya’s beaches remain clean, orderly, and accessible for everyone.























































