From blocked paths to clean streets Pattaya begins major public space reset

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Pattaya have begun clearing public spaces in Soi Land Office, removing plants and pots placed on sidewalks and shared areas that have caused obstruction and disorder. The operation, carried out by city enforcement officers alongside public health and environmental teams, aims to restore cleanliness, improve safety, and ensure fair use of public space for all residents.







Officials said most of the area has already been cleared and cleaned, although work is still ongoing due to the large number of items involved. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the city’s appearance and maintain order, with authorities confirming that similar actions will continue in other areas. The cleanup has drawn mixed but largely supportive reactions from residents. Many praised the effort, calling it “excellent” and long overdue, while others urged authorities to expand enforcement to other neighborhoods facing similar issues.

Some residents specifically requested action in areas such as Arunothai Soi 11, Mab Yai Lia Soi 9, Sukhumvit Soi 20, and near Banglamung Hospital, citing ongoing problems with blocked access and cluttered walkways. City officials have encouraged public cooperation and stressed the importance of respecting regulations to maintain shared spaces for the wider community.























































