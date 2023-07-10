Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report July 3-5-7

Monday, July 3

Eastern Star Golf Course

1st Hubert Stiefenhofer (19) 33 points

2nd Witt Mann (15) 33 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (18) 33 points

Near pins, Geoff Parker, Witt Mann, & Bil Richardson.

A very windy day for the first game of a new month at Eastern Star where we enjoyed a leisurely game with no holdups apart from the first three-ball, who after six holes had to adopt a more leisurely pace due to a slow group in front of them. The course was in good shape but still as difficult as ever which was reflected in the scores which were moderate at best.







Fresh off the plane from Germany and sporting some new clubs Hubert Stiefenhofer took up where he left off after his last visit winning at his first attempt with a score of thirty-three points albeit on countback. Witt Mann also on thirty-three points took second with Jimmy Carr taking third. Having had some very fine scores recently Bil Richardson had a day to forget recording a score too low to register, such is golf. Three of the near pins were taken going to Witt Mann, Bil Richardson who at least took something away, and Geoff Parker who in a moment of madness donated his winnings to the delinquent fund.

With his win, Hubert generously rang the bell as did his best friend Herbert all the way from Germany, thanks to both.



Wednesday, July 5

Pattaya Country Club, Blue Tees

1st Kob Glover (13) 36 points

2nd Geoff Atwell (26) 36 points

3rd Hubert Stiefenhofer (19) 35 points

Near pins Craig Dows, Witt Mann, Bil Richardson, & Michael Brett

A hot but windy day at Pattaya Country Club for the second game of the week where we played from the blue tees adding to the difficulty posed by the wind. The fairways at PCC are just about the best of any course we play, lush green and well grassed, perhaps a bit too grassed today as the mowers were out in force late into the round.

For the most part apart from those on the leader board scoring was modest. It seems Kob Glover having got the taste for winning with back-to-back golfer of the month wins did it again today albeit on countback from the perennial bandit







Geoff Atwell who operates from a very generous handicap of twenty-six. Hubert Stiefenhofer showing great consistency took third on thirty-five points. After Monday’s debacle, it looked like Bil Richardson was back on track again today with nineteen points on the front nine, the wheels fell off again on the back. All the near pins were taken as listed.

As sometimes happens in big groups we had a little controversy after the game,

some valium sandwiches and a little “jai yen yen” and less “moho” required by all concerned.

We had a very pleasant if unexpected visit at the bar from Mr. Hollywood himself Roger Awad before he relocates to Bang Saen, hopefully, he will be able to get back to golf again after a long absence when we play courses in his local area.







Friday, July 7

Greenwood. A & B.

1st Gary Smith (8) 38 points

2nd Witt Mann (12) 37 points

3rd Hubert Stiefenhofer (19) 35 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Kob Glover, Bil Richardson, & Geoff Parker.

The last game of the week was played at the popular Greenwood course in bright warm conditions. The wind was up for the first few holes only to disappear completely and return again for the closing holes, most peculiar. The return of the wind coincided with the threat of rain which came as we left the course. For the third month in a row, we were allocated the A & B nines.







Today marked the welcome return of Robby Watts back to the Bunker complete with a new hip after a ten-month layoff and it seemed like he picked up from where he left off straight away with birdie opportunities on the first two holes. A score of thirty-two was a very respectable return after such a long layoff but not enough to get him in the winner’s circle. Gary Smith was the star of the day taking first place with a fine round of thirty-eight points. Witt Mann took second place one stroke adrift with the ever-consistent Hubert Stiefenhofer making his third appearance in the winner’s list this week with a third place of thirty-five points. As always one or other of the Glovers takes a near pin, this time both of them with the other two going to Bil Richardson and Geoff Parker.

















