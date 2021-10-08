Australian ambassador distributes aid to Covid-19 patients in Pattaya

During his official visit to Pattaya City on Oct 6, Australian ambassador H.E. Allan McKinnon took the opportunity to visit the SWING Foundation where, with their cooperation, he distributed 530 sets of survival bags to Covid-19 patients and those suffering from the negative effects of the pandemic.







He was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission for the US, James Wayman, and Deputy Mayors Banlue Kullavanijaya and Wuthisak Rermkijakarn in performing this charitable act.

The visiting diplomats had the opportunity to talk with Surang Janyam, SWING director, on their official existing projects and opportunities for future collaboration.



H.E. Allan McKinnon said, “During these very difficult times, the Australian government wholeheartedly helps the SWING Foundation in their mission to help the underprivileged with their promise of ‘leaving no one behind.’ We also give aid to people in the most vulnerable groups, including service workers, to help them get through these really tough times of economic crisis.”







He pledged that “Australia stands by Thailand to help each other get through this pandemic.”

Australia and the US are both donors to the Service Workers In Group (SWING) Foundation, an organisation established in 2004 to promote and protect the health, human rights and dignity of sex workers around Thailand. The Pattaya Office offers free sexually transmitted disease tests and educational programs.

For more information about their activities, visit https://www.swingthailand.org/about/



























