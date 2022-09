A 70-year-old Australian got punched in the face after butting into an argument between a foreigner and taxi driver in Pattaya.

Identified only as “Tony”, the Aussie was punched once around 11 p.m. at a Soi Buakhao motorcycle-taxi stand by an unidentified man who fled the scene.







Witness Suwan Jensen, 54, said Tony had tried to break up an argument between the motorcycle-taxi driver and the foreigner, who appeared to be drunk.

Tony was sent to Pattaya Hospital for a checkup.