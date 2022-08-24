200 rally for road safety in Pattaya

About 200 east Pattaya residents and officials gave away motorcycle helmets and repainted crosswalks to promote road safety.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Naris Niramaiwong joined Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho and Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak at the Aug. 22 rally at Wat Suthawat School with teachers, students and royal foundation volunteers.







Speeches detailed the horrors of Thailand’s roads, due to poor driver training, even worse enforcement and minimal use of motorcycle helmets.

Volunteers gave helmets to those without while students joined in to repaint crosswalks. Officials, meanwhile, set up a road checkpoint to stop motorists without helmets.





































