Pattaya Mayor deals with overcharging by local transport operators during hi-season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed Police Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Chief Inspector of Tourist Police Division 4, Sub-Division 2, to discuss safety measures for the Hi-Season on December 4. The visit included a review of the “Strong Tourism Community (S.T.C.)” project, focusing on enhancing safety in key areas such as Walking Street.

The discussion also addressed pressing issues, including allegations of overcharging by local transport operators during the recent Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. Both parties emphasized the need for collaborative efforts across sectors to improve safety measures, ensuring confidence and peace of mind for tourists and residents alike.







Community Voices on the Fireworks Festival: Challenges and Suggestions

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival was hailed as a significant event showcasing the city and Thailand’s vibrancy. While praised for its impact on the local economy, the event also drew criticism for traffic congestion, overpriced transport, and insufficient facilities like public restrooms.







Suggestions included implementing one-way traffic systems during major events, improving road quality, and expediting ongoing infrastructure projects. Concerns were also raised about inadequate street lighting on key routes from Beach Road to Second Road, which could pose safety risks for pedestrians.

Despite challenges, many locals and visitors called for the festival to become an annual tradition, citing its immense value in boosting Pattaya’s tourism and economy.









































