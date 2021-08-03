As Pattaya hits 300 daily Covid-19 cases, police now transporting sick

With daily coronavirus cases in Pattaya surging above 300 Tuesday, police officers have now begun transporting the sick to Banglamung Hospital.

Nongprue Police Station has reassigned its prisoners transport vehicle to emergency transport of Covid-19 patients, adding more resources to an ambulance system overrun with critical calls.







Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Chitdecha Songhong and Pol .Lt. Col. Kengsart Nuanpong on Aug. 2 responded to Winton Village on Nong Krabok Soi 10 where a 71-year-old woman gasping for breath has been waiting for a bed at Banglamung Hospital. One finally opened Monday.

Hospital ambulances and vans operated by the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation have been running nearly around the clock transporting critically ill Covid-19 patients and those waiting for beds.

Banglamung District, including Pattaya, reported 314 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as Chonburi hit another record with 1,359 infections.























