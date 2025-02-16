Armed man in military-style uniform threatens rescue workers after hit-and-run incident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic scene unfolded at an intersection in Pattaya when a man dressed in military-style clothing, driving a black Toyota Vios without a license plate, collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene. Upon being confronted by rescue workers and local residents, the driver brandished a knife and threatened to stab the responders. The incident occurred at the busy intersection near Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya, creating a stir among onlookers.

The rescue workers tried to convince the man to step out of the vehicle, but he resisted, recording a video and insisting he was innocent. He also claimed to be a foreign journalist, and denied pulling out the knife or threatening the rescue workers. The police arrived shortly after and managed to persuade the man, identified as 36-year-old Somnuek (surname withheld), to stop and exit the vehicle.







Somnuek claimed that a motorcyclist had caused the initial accident, damaging his car, and continued to act erratically. Upon searching him, police discovered a folding knife, a machete for clearing grass, and a large sickle in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, with authorities set to press charges.

Rescue worker Sarichai Singruang described how the driver had initially been confrontational and claimed to have influential connections, but things escalated when he threatened them with a knife. The suspect’s strange behavior and defiance raised concerns about his state of mind. Further legal proceedings are underway.































