Heated argument over delivery queue leads to shooting at island ferry terminal in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heated argument over a delivery queue at the ferry terminal to Koh Larn in Pattaya escalated into gun violence, leaving a 31-year-old man injured. The incident occurred at the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya on the evening of February 14.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Mr. Jett, was shot with a .380 caliber handgun after he asked the shooter to move his vehicle to allow for another delivery. The bullet struck him in the left cheek and exited near his ear, causing significant blood loss. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and provided first aid before transporting him to Pattaya City Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition but under close medical supervision.







At the scene, investigators found a spent shell casing from a .380 caliber bullet. Police suspect that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over unloading goods onto a ferry to Koh Larn. Authorities are now in the process of identifying the suspect and are actively pursuing the individual, believing an arrest will be made soon.































