High Season Prejudice – Foreign tourists facing unfair ride fees by baht buses in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Foreign tourists in Pattaya are increasingly raising concerns about being charged unfairly high ride fees by baht buses (songthaew), a common mode of transportation in the city. While baht buses are an affordable and convenient way to travel short distances around Pattaya, some foreigners report being asked to pay significantly higher fares than what is typically charged to local residents.

Baht buses in Pattaya operate on fixed routes, with a standard fare of 10-20 baht per person, depending on the distance traveled. However, many tourists have complained about being charged as much as 50 to 100 baht for short rides, especially if they are unfamiliar with the local rates or appear to be tourists. This has led to frustration and confusion, with some foreign visitors feeling taken advantage of.







This practice is believed to be more common in popular tourist areas, such as Walking Street, Jomtien Beach, and the Pattaya Beach Road, where tourists are more likely to be unaware of the standard fare structure. Some drivers may even refuse to negotiate or explain the fare, demanding an inflated price upfront.

Tourists have expressed their dissatisfaction through online forums and social media, with many urging others to be cautious when using baht buses. Local authorities, including the Pattaya Tourist Police, have been made aware of the issue, and some attempts have been made to regulate baht bus fares more effectively. However, enforcement of fair pricing remains inconsistent, with many tourists still reporting incidents of being overcharged.



To address this issue, both tourists and locals are encouraged to be vigilant, ask about fares before boarding, and, if necessary, report instances of overcharging to the authorities. Efforts are also underway to increase awareness of fair pricing and improve the overall transparency of the baht bus system, ensuring that tourists and residents alike can enjoy affordable and reliable transportation without fear of exploitation.































