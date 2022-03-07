Arguing couple plows truck into 7 parked cars in Pattaya

An arguing couple with expired insurance injured two people when their car crashed into seven parked vehicles in Pattaya.

Sitting in one of those parked cars, Surawut Sangsomwong, 29, suffered facial wounds in the March 6 pileup on Sukhumvit Road opposite the Pattaya Floating Market.



Mam Chokchai, the stroppy wife of Adisak Chokchai, 55, suffered severe injuries when she was pinned inside the Chevrolet Colorado that caused the crash. She was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Adisak told police that the couple was returning from work to their home in Huay Yai when they got into a heated argument. He claimed Mam grabbed and pulled the steering wheel during their blowout, causing the truck to plow full-speed into seven parked cars.







Police tested Adisak for alcohol use and planned to interview his wife when she recovered enough.

The pair also face prosecution as their auto insurance expired in December.































