Huge Thai king cobra found hiding in durian farm

Snake rustlers captured a three-meter-long king cobra at a durian farm in Chanthaburi.

Farmer Thanwa Pitakrat, 42, called authorities after spotting the massive reptile in the barn.

After finding its hiding place, the snake catchers gave the animal water and measured it as 3.4 meters with a weight of six kilograms.



Thanwa said he heard his dog barking earlier. He went out with a flashlight and found the reptile in a pile of junk near the barn.

The snake rustlers said currently it’s mating season for snakes and the forest is dry, so the snake probably came in looking for water.

The reptile was released back into the wild away from people.









































