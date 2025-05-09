Are Israeli tourists ‘Building Thailand’? Viral video sparks debate – but what does the data say?

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral video showing an Israeli tourist arguing with a restaurant staffer on Koh Phangan – and exclaiming that “my money is building Thailand” – has stirred heated debate across Thai social media. Many netizens criticized the comment as arrogant or disrespectful, while others questioned whether the claim holds any truth. As emotions flare, it’s worth asking: how much do Israeli tourists really contribute to Thailand’s tourism economy?

From Drama to Data

The viral footage, posted by the Koh Phangan Conscious Community Facebook page, shows an Israeli woman arguing over food and service, ending with the now-notorious claim that Israeli tourist spending is propping up the Thai economy. The phrase sparked anger and mockery, but also opened a broader conversation: Is Israeli tourism a significant force in Thailand’s travel sector?







According to data from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the answer is more nuanced than social media reactions might suggest.

In 2023, Thailand welcomed approximately 280,000 Israeli tourists, a 30% increase from 2022. This surge continued into early 2025, with 69,901 Israeli visitors recorded in just the first two months, marking a 125% year-on-year growth — the highest ever recorded.

For the full year 2025, estimates suggest 350,000 Israeli tourists will visit Thailand, contributing an estimated 29.35 billion baht to the local economy — a 23% increase from 2024.

Big Spenders, Long Stays

What sets Israeli tourists apart isn’t just the volume, but the quality of spending. On average, Israeli travelers stay 18.5 days per trip — well above the global average — and spend around 83,000 baht per person. That breaks down to 4,500 baht per day, about 8% higher than the average foreign tourist in Thailand.

This positions Israelis as part of the “high-value tourist” segment that Thai authorities have been trying to attract. Most of their spending (38%) goes to accommodation, followed by food and drinks (25%), and shopping (13%). Key destinations include Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, and even remote provinces like Mae Hong Son, which hosted around 30,000 Israeli tourists in 2023.

A Sensitive But Important Conversation

While one controversial comment shouldn’t define a whole nationality, the episode raises important issues about how Thailand engages with foreign tourists — especially those who bring both revenue and friction.

The Ministry of Tourism has noted that the post-pandemic tourism strategy isn’t just about chasing volume but focusing on longer stays and higher spending per visitor, which Israeli travelers fit. Yet as the video illustrates, economic contribution doesn’t always translate into cultural sensitivity or mutual respect.

As Thailand’s tourism sector balances recovery, reputation, and regional competition, the question isn’t just whether tourists are spending — but whether both sides feel the exchange is fair.





































