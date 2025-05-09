Middle Eastern tourists top spending charts in Thailand, with UAE visitors averaging over THB 8,800 daily

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is intensifying its efforts to attract high-spending tourists from the Middle East, positioning the region as a vital new source of tourism revenue for 2025. This strategic push comes amid a slowdown in Chinese tourist arrivals, traditionally Thailand’s largest tourism market.

According to TAT’s 2023 data, Middle Eastern tourists had the highest average expenditure per trip, at THB 88,512 per person, with visitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait topping the list. UAE tourists spent the most daily, averaging THB 8,834 per person.

As of April 22, 2025, 162,790 Middle Eastern tourists had already visited Thailand, with Saudi arrivals showing a 15.26% year-on-year increase. For the full year, TAT aims to attract 1.1 million tourists from the Middle East and Africa, generating over THB 98 billion in revenue.







TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced major promotional campaigns, including a high-profile presence at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, where over 55 Thai businesses – including luxury hotels, wellness centers, hospitals, and tour operators – joined to network with global travel buyers, especially from GCC countries.

The Thai pavilion at ATM 2025 showcased the “Thai Luxury Identity,” blending Thai culture with premium travel experiences such as wellness retreats, fine dining, and upscale shopping – categories favored by Middle Eastern travelers. TAT also signed MoUs with major travel partners including Emirates, Etihad, and Dnata Travel to increase flight connectivity, promote tour packages, and enhance Thailand’s premium image in the region.

Following ATM 2025, TAT conducted its Amazing Thailand Post ATM Roadshow from May 4–7 in Riyadh, Dammam, and Doha, spotlighting niche tourism products like Khao Yai farm stays, Kuiburi safaris, Samui wellness packages, and Bangkok shopping.

Recent projections from the TAT Intelligence Center suggest that long-haul markets are on a strong recovery path, with European visitors expected to hit 7.69 million in 2025 – the highest in eight years. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern arrivals are projected to reach 1.2 million, up from 727,000 in 2019.



To further boost access, Etihad will launch new routes to Krabi (October) and Chiang Mai (November), complementing its existing Bangkok and Phuket flights. Emirates, operating 49 weekly flights to Thailand with A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, continues to enhance its premium offerings, including the largest lounge outside Dubai at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to position Thailand as a quality leisure destination and the travel hub of Southeast Asia, with a focus on health & wellness, luxury tourism, and sports travel.

































