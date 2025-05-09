Too Little, Too Late? – Vietnam surges ahead with 10-year golden visa while Thailand eyes low season co-pay plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Vietnam races ahead with aggressive, forward-looking tourism policies—including a new 10-year golden visa and a goal to welcome 23 million foreign tourists in 2025—questions are being raised about whether Thailand is reacting too slowly to shifting regional dynamics.

Vietnam’s golden visa targets foreign investors, skilled workers, and long-stay travelers, signaling a strategic pivot toward long-term, high-value tourism and immigration. At the same time, its seamless digital visa process has helped drive a surge in arrivals: 7.67 million tourists in just the first four months of 2025—up 23.8% from the previous year.







By contrast, Thailand is now planning a domestic-focused stimulus campaign, called ‘Thailand Travel Co-Pay’, to boost travel during the upcoming low season (July–September 2025). The scheme is expected to offer partial government subsidies for Thai citizens booking accommodations in secondary cities, particularly for weekday travel. Details include:

-Booking must be made directly with hotels, not through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

-Each person will receive 10 travel entitlements, with conditions that some must be used in secondary cities or on weekdays

-Co-pay rates: 40% by the state for major cities, 50% for secondary cities

-Estimated budget: 3.5 billion baht



Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong emphasized that the government was tasked by the Prime Minister to rethink old models of stimulus. “The PM said what we’re doing might not be enough. Compared to international markets, the money doesn’t go far—but this is about helping Thai tourism and Thai businesses,” he said.

While the campaign may help stimulate domestic travel, the strategy feels cautious compared to the bold moves by neighboring countries. Vietnam is actively courting long-distance and high-spending travelers, including those from China, South Korea, the U.S., Russia, and Europe. Meanwhile, Thailand is still studying the domestic plan, with no firm launch date announced.



Officials have acknowledged that tourism no longer requires emergency-style recovery measures like those seen after global lockdown. However, the lack of urgency risks ceding ground to regional competitors. Vietnam, for example, is not only attracting more tourists but doing so with forward-thinking policy, strong digital infrastructure, and global investor appeal.

Adding to the urgency, Thailand’s Tourism Ministry is also seeking to rebuild confidence with the Chinese market. Minister Sorawong plans to meet with the Chinese ambassador next week to extend an official invitation for China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism to visit Thailand—an effort aimed at mending ties and boosting arrivals.





In contrast, Vietnam is already seeing explosive growth from China (+56.7% year-on-year), Russia (+110.9%), and ASEAN neighbors, thanks to strategic visa exemptions and broad-based marketing campaigns.

Thailand’s upcoming domestic campaign may help shore up hotel occupancy and support local economies during the low season, but it may not be enough to maintain Thailand’s regional leadership in tourism. Without bold, internationally focused reforms—such as a long-term visa strategy, simplified digital systems, and competitive incentives—Thailand risks falling behind.

In Southeast Asia’s new tourism race, the clock is ticking.

































