Apartment building causes a stink for Pattaya homeowners

Residents of Thepprasit Road Soi 5 petitioned Pattaya City to help them solve a stinky problem in their neighbourhood.

They complained that an apartment building towering above their properties was releasing wastewater without proper treatment causing a foul smell and damage to their properties and surroundings.







Pattaya City councillors led by Nikom Saengkaew inspected the affected area on May 23, and held discussions with the building’s caretakers to find a solution that would be of satisfaction to all parties involved.

They requested the building owners to immediately stop discharging wastewater and proposed alternatives such as constructing a treatment facility or building a proper drainage system to service their property.





















