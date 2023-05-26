Bangkok reinforces its dedication to protecting children’s rights

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a child-safeguarding policy, aiming to reinforce its dedication to protecting children’s rights.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon announced during a workshop at City Hall on May 23 that the policy is expected to be fully implemented by October this year.







The workshop, attended by city executives, officials, teachers, and babysitters from schools and pre-schools under the BMA, serves as the initial phase of educating key groups about the policy. It will provide participants with insights into the necessary actions to be taken during emergencies or incidents involving children, ensuring their safety is promptly addressed.







The BMA’s child-safeguarding policy not only focuses on providing the best possible care for children but also emphasizes the importance of avoiding inappropriate interactions and treatment. By educating individuals responsible for children’s well-being, the BMA seeks to create a nurturing environment that upholds children’s rights and protects them from harm.

Moreover, the policy encourages children’s active participation in shaping school policies. It offers a platform for children to share their opinions and suggestions on various relevant topics, including school uniforms, hairstyles, education, and safety issues.

The BMA aims for Bangkok to become the first city in Thailand to fully integrate the policy across all agencies involved in child-related matters. By doing so, the agency seeks to ensure that children are protected from all forms of violence and violations, fostering their growth into responsible citizens who contribute to the city’s development. (NNT)





















