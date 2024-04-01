Annual music extravaganza concludes with Koh Larn Pattaya Music Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Music Festival was rebranded to the Koh Larn Pattaya Music Festival with the aim of drawing attention to Koh Larn Island as a musical destination to captivate both local and international audiences. The festival sought to elevate Pattaya’s profile and generate interest from the media, thereby increasing the city’s visibility.







The Koh Larn Pattaya Music Festival 2024 commenced with an opening ceremony at Samae Beach officiated by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai on March 30. The festival boasted an impressive lineup of Thailand’s top performances along the picturesque beaches of Koh Larn. The entertainment was further enhanced by captivating ‘Art Fire Shows’ during intermissions, adding to the excitement and ambiance of the beach.





The Koh Larn Pattaya Music Festival 2024 provided revellers with an unforgettable experience celebrating music, culture, and the dynamic essence of Pattaya. Spanning four weekends, the annual music extravaganza concluded at the end of March, attracting significant crowds and generating substantial economic activity, thus contributing to the prosperity of the local economy.



































