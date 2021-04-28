Thailand urges residents in 6 provinces to stay home; facemask compulsory in 54 provinces

Amid the fast spread of COVID-19, authorities in 54 provinces are imposing a fine on anyone who fail to wear a face mask in public places. The rule has expanded to Nakhon Nayok and Kalasin provinces.







The fine for those going out without wearing a face mask was set at up to 20,000 baht.

The first offence carries an initial fine of 6,000 baht. The second offence leads to a fine of 12,000 baht and from the third offence on, the fine will be 20,000 baht.



Besides, residents are asked to stay home between specific hours in at least 6 provinces – set from 9pm to 4am in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan provinces, 10pm-4am in Surat Thani and 11pm-4am in Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Nayok provinces. (TNA)





















