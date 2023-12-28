Assault on Kuwaiti tourist in Pattaya sparks outrage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent incident involving a foreign tourist and a Thai motorcyclist in Pattaya has sparked outrage and condemnation from the public, after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on December 26 in front of a Middle Eastern restaurant on Yensabai Road, South Pattaya. According to the restaurant owner, Chofah Iamla-or, the victim was a Kuwaiti tourist in his twenties, who had been dining at her establishment. As he was leaving on his chopper, the vehicle stalled in the middle of the road.







A white Honda Click motorcycle, driven by an unidentified Thai man in his thirties or forties, crashed into the tourist’s bike without stopping. The Thai man then got off his bike and approached the tourist, punching him in the face and starting a heated argument.

Chofah, who witnessed the altercation, tried to intervene by raising her hand to signal for peace. However, the Thai man ignored her and continued to attack the tourist, punching him two more times and knocking him to the ground.

At that moment, a news reporter who was covering the Pattaya area arrived at the scene and intervened, asking the Thai man to stop the assault. However, the Thai man refused to listen and kept on using threatening language.

The whole incident was captured on video by the reporter, who later posted it on social media. The video showed the brutal and unprovoked attack on the tourist, who suffered injuries to his face and body.







Police responded to the distress call from the residents and launched an investigation into the incident. They are currently collecting statements from the victim and the witnesses, and trying to identify and locate the assailant. The victim is also in the process of filing a formal complaint with the Tourist Police.

The incident has caused widespread concern and anger among the local community and the foreign tourists in Pattaya, who have expressed their sympathy and support for the victim. They have also called for swift action from the authorities to ensure the safety and security of the visitors and to maintain the city’s reputation as a popular tourist destination.





























