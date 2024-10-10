Alleged Indian groper punched in the face on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 9, an Indian tourist was punched in the face for allegedly groping another man’s wife on Pattaya Beach, opposite Soi 13/4. The altercation involved a group of Indian tourists, with one man sustaining a deep cut above his left eyebrow. Witnesses reported seeing the injured individual bleeding as he staggered and called for help.

Three friends of the injured man assisted him, and when rescue personnel arrived, they attempted to provide first aid. However, the tourist refused their assistance, insisting on the presence of the police before any further help was given. Rescue workers then contacted Pattaya Police.



The tourist’s companions pleaded with officers to apprehend the assailant and transport their friend to the hospital. Authorities responded promptly, taking the injured man to Pattaya City Hospital and advising him to file an official complaint to pursue legal action.

A Thai woman, identified only as “Ae,” in her mid-20s, claimed to be part of the group involved. Ae stated that before the incident, she and her friends were sitting on the beach when a group of Indian men, who had been drinking under a nearby coconut tree, approached them and asked for pictures.







Initially, Ae and her friends agreed to the request. However, tensions escalated during the fifth photo attempt when one of the Indian men allegedly groped her friend and made inappropriate advances. This prompted the husband of Ae’s friend to intervene, leading to a heated exchange that escalated into physical violence, resulting in the Indian man being punched.

A bystander recorded the incident, capturing the moment the Indian tourist was struck and rendered unconscious on the beach. The video, which has since circulated online, includes commentary suggesting that the Indian men had previously harassed the women.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have advised the injured tourist to file a formal complaint to ensure proper legal action is taken against those involved.





































