Drunk driver causes multi-vehicle carnage on Pattaya-Naklua Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A drunk driver caused a major accident after her black Ford Ranger lost control, crashing into multiple vehicles before coming to a stop on the sidewalk along Pattaya-Naklua Road near Soi 18 on October 9.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Ms. Ploy, was found heavily intoxicated and was detained by concerned citizens until police arrived. She later admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.



One of the vehicles struck in the incident, a white Toyota Alphard, sustained significant damage to its left side. Additionally, a white Toyota van suffered severe front-end damage, and another Ford Ranger pickup truck was hit, causing its right rear wheel to detach. The collision scattered debris across the road.

Apichart, the owner of the damaged Toyota Alphard, reported that he was heading toward the Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya when he saw the black Ford Ranger speeding into oncoming traffic before colliding with his vehicle. The impact caused the Ford Ranger to lose control, crashing into parked cars and other vehicles, resulting in damage to four vehicles in total. Bystanders detained Ms. Ploy until authorities arrived.







Pol. Capt. Amornthep Phetthim, Deputy Investigating Officer of Pattaya City Police Station, conducted an investigation at the scene, gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance footage. The footage clearly captured the moment the Ford Ranger veered into oncoming traffic, causing the multi-vehicle collision. Ms. Ploy was administered a breathalyzer test, revealing a blood alcohol content of 244 milligrams percent, well above the legal limit. She was subsequently charged and will face legal proceedings.





































