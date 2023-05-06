600,000 Indian tourists expected to visit Pattaya this year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast that around 600,000 Indian tourists will visit Pattaya this year, a number similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Director of TAT’s Pattaya office, Anoma Vongyai, stated that prior to the pandemic, over 900,000 Indian tourists came to Thailand, with approximately 600,000 visiting Pattaya. In 2019, Indian tourists were the third-largest group of foreign visitors after Chinese and Russians.







According to Anoma, there are two primary groups of Indian tourists: those attending seminars and free independent travelers (FITs). Seminar groups typically visit from May to August, while FITs visit Pattaya all year round. Seminar groups stay in various areas such as Pattaya Nua (North), Pattaya Klang (Central), Pattaya Tai (South), and Phra Tamnak Hill, while FITs generally prefer to stay in Pattaya Klang and Pattaya Tai due to the affordable room rates.







The expected spending for seminar visitors is 2,000-3,000 baht per day, while FIT visitors are expected to spend 1,000-2,000 baht per day.

Apart from accommodation and meals, Anoma also noted that Indian tourists enjoy visiting tourist attractions such as Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Alcazar Cabaret, and Koh Larn. (NNT)















