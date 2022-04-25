Reckless pickup driver escapes death in crash outside Pattaya

A pickup truck driver miraculously escaped serious injury after smashing into a six-wheel cargo truck in Pong.

The Nissan Navara driven by Paopong Kankaew, 24, was totaled and in a ditch when paramedics arrived at the Highway 36 crash scene April 23. Paopong was trapped in the vehicle but, once freed, apparently had only minor injuries.

The driver of the six-wheeler hauling cabinets, Seksan Nahuakon, 38, said he had passed an 18-wheeler and, out of nowhere, the Navara slammed into the back of his truck and careened into a ditch.

































