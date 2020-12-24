After canceling big events, Chonburi governor invites tourists to visit

Chonburi’s governor invited tourists to visit, saying that even though he canceled all big New Year and Children’s Day events, there was still plenty of things to do.

Pakarathorn Thienchai told a news conference Dec. 23 that the inability of countdown organizers to control crowd sizes required they be canceled out of an abundance of caution over the current coronavirus outbreak.

However, he said, normal tourist attractions, bars and other businesses remain open as usual, with strict safety protocols in place.







He insisted that, despite discovering an illegal Cambodian migrant worker infected with the coronavirus being found at a checkpoint in Panthong Wednesday, there still were no locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the province.





Two seafood vendors who recently visited the Samut Sakhon hotspot are awaiting coronavirus test results, however.

Pakarathorn said the provincial health department has inspected 61 markets and 735 businesses, performing 147 tests. Of those, 107 came back negative, while test results for the other 40 remain outstanding.













