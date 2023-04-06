Ad hoc garbage dump cleaned in East Pattaya

Nongprue Subdistrict officers poste another “No Littering” sign on Soi Khao Talo 12 but they are usually ignored by illiterate people or are just disobedient to community hygiene and cleanliness laws.

Nongprue Subdistrict continues its battle against illegal garbage dumpers, cleaning up another site in East Pattaya.

Public Health and Environment and Law Enforcement department officers led by Nongprue mayor Winai Inpitak visited the ad hoc dump on Soi Khao Talo 12 April 3, removing the waste and posting another “no littering” sign that usually are ignored.



Nongprue also is running a campaign to encourage homeowners to keep their front yards nice and tidy.

The problem is that the fines for dumping are lower than cost of disposing of rubbish properly at just 2,000 baht. Anyone spotting illegally dumped trash can call 038-249-043.


Public health and law enforcement officers help to collect garbage off the street to get the job done faster.






