68 temple novices collect food for the poor in Pattaya

Novices from Khao Pho Thong Temple collected alms of rice and dried foods to contribute to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s charities.

Abbot Teerapong Teerawaso led 68 novices to Nongprue Market April 3. The visit had been announced at the market the previous day.







The alms route started from Nongprue Temple in east Pattaya and went through the subdistrict until arriving at Nongprue Kindergarten. Many Buddhists gave alms to the novices on both sides of the road.

All rice and dried foods received will be given to medical patients and poor people by the princess’ foundation.



















