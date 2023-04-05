Police identify hacker, allegedly holding personal data of 55 million Thais

The police can identify the hacker who claims he holds personal data of 55 million Thai people, stolen from a government agency.

The police are now investigating to find out if more people are involved in the data hack.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to accelerate investigation into the hacker named “9near” who posted on BreachForum, claiming that he had personal data of more than 55 million Thais leaked from a government agency, said Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police.







Initially, the police know what agency the hacker got the data from but it cannot be revealed.

The hacker posted examples of the data with people’s names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and ID card numbers. He also threatened the owners of information by sending them SMS. (TNA)















