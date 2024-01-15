Pattaya plans for bigger and better fireworks festival next year

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul participated in a collaborative workshop to develop a strategic marketing plan, public relations strategy, and design concept for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. This seminar marks the second phase of the flagship initiative under the MICE City project.

Dr. Suratsa Thongmee, Director of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Central Region, outlined the project’s objectives. The goal is to elevate the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to an international level. The project aims to drive local festivals’ growth, serving as an economic and social catalyst, contributing to the city’s sustainable development.







The festival, known as a flagship event, has received support from the Thailand International Events & Festivals Trades Association (TIEFA). The organization has been actively involved in the planning and execution of the event. During the workshop held at the City Hall, on January 10, officials and representatives from various departments and related agencies discussed and exchanged ideas to formulate a strategic framework. The focus was on marketing, public relations, and the design identity of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival.

This marks the second workshop following the first session on December 3 last year where practical discussions and plans were initiated. The collaborative efforts aim to create an exemplary event that not only promotes tourism but also aligns with Pattaya’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The officials emphasized the development of a high-quality and sustainable city, providing happiness and a good quality of life for both residents and visitors.































