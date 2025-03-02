A Beautiful Event, But…! Heavy traffic grips Pattaya Beach Road over the weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – This weekend, Pattaya Beach Road experienced heavy traffic, frustrating both locals and tourists, with congestion affecting nearly every route in the area. The roads were completely jammed, with many commenting on the severe traffic conditions. One visitor remarked, “I’ve been there and it was amazing, but the traffic was everywhere!”

As the traffic worsened, some residents expressed concerns about the lack of traffic officers and assistance, with one commenting, “Where are the police and traffic volunteers?” The ongoing congestion became a hot topic, with multiple comments such as, “It’s so congested, don’t hold events too often” and “Can’t you check the roads before hosting events? Traffic gets jammed at every event, causing problems for others.”







Several people vented their frustration, saying, “It’s crazy, even the smaller alleys are blocked. If you’re organizing events, you should find a way to handle the traffic.” Other comments included, “It’s extremely jammed, sir” and “The traffic is really bad. There should be a solution, especially with more concerts coming. It’s not just one road, every road is blocked!”

Some even expressed frustration at the lack of traffic management, with one stating, “There are no police directing traffic, but they’re quick to ticket helmets.” Others questioned the city’s planning, with one suggesting, “Pattaya should have a monorail. Build a parking structure and take the train. There will definitely be private interest in investment.”



The situation seemed particularly bad for those heading to popular destinations, with one commenting, “Heading to a shopping mall in North Pattaya, the traffic was backed up for hours.” Others noted the traffic on smaller roads, with one saying, “I’m stuck in the Soi Buakhao, moving just an inch at a time.”

While many were hopeful for a return to normal traffic on Monday, some agreed the city needs to address these frequent traffic jams, saying, “Sunday is the last day, Monday will be normal again.” Others suggested, “They shouldn’t allow so many cars on the beach road.” The event was indeed a source of excitement, but the traffic problems raised concerns about future events and their impact on the city’s infrastructure.





































