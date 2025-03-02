Pattaya traffic woes return as beach kite festival draws crowds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Over the weekend, Pattaya faced severe traffic congestion as the Pattaya Kite Festival, Feb 26 – March 2, coincided with an influx of tourists, once again exposing the city’s poor traffic management.

Visitors flocked to Pattaya Beach to witness the colorful kites soaring over the shoreline, but many were left frustrated by gridlocked roads, long delays, and a lack of efficient traffic control. Major roads leading to the beach, including Beach Road, Second Road, and Sukhumvit Road, were heavily congested, with some drivers stuck for over an hour.







Local residents and business owners expressed disappointment, criticizing authorities for failing to implement better traffic control measures despite knowing that major events bring surges of visitors. Many pointed out that previous events, such as the Pattaya Countdown and the Fireworks Festival, also saw similar traffic issues with little improvement.

“We love these events, but why does it always feel like no lessons are learned?” one frustrated motorist said. “There’s no proper parking management, and traffic officers seem overwhelmed.”

The situation was made worse by inadequate public transportation options, with limited songthaews and taxis available. Tourists attempting to walk to the festival also faced difficulty navigating crowded sidewalks and crossings.





Residents are calling for Pattaya officials to step up planning efforts for large-scale events, suggesting better coordination of parking areas, shuttle services, and road closures to prevent recurring congestion nightmares. As Pattaya continues to host major festivals and attract visitors, improving traffic management remains a pressing concern.











































