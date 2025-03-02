Pattaya police raid Jomtien Soi 3 drug hotspot; elderly dealer caught selling openly

PATTAYA, Thailand – On February 28, 2025, Pol. Capt. Prasit Boonprasith, head of the Pattaya City Police Narcotics Suppression Unit, led an operation targeting drug dealers and users in Jomtien Soi 3, Pattaya. The operation was part of the ongoing campaign to eradicate drug networks following complaints from local residents about suspected drug activities in the area.

During the sting operation, undercover officers approached a suspected dealer, an elderly woman estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, who was openly selling drugs to multiple customers without fear of law enforcement.







Once the transaction was confirmed, officers moved in to make arrests. Some individuals attempted to flee, but authorities successfully detained a total of seven drug users along with the dealer. Seized at the scene were quantities of methamphetamine (Ya Ba) and crystal meth (Ya Ice).

The suspects and the confiscated drugs have been handed over to Pattaya City Police investigators for further legal proceedings. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious drug-related activities to local police at any time, assuring that action will be taken without exception.



































