90% of Pattaya teachers get Covid-19 vaccine

More than 90 percent of Pattaya teachers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as schools prepare to reopen June 14.

Education chief Nopsitcha Na Nakorn said the city is pushing to get every teacher and staff member vaccinated before June 14 to allow in-person classes to resume. Yet even if that goal is reached, it’s not certain the Chonburi Education Department will allow it, instead requiring online learning if the number of Covid-19 cases remains high.







Chonburi on Saturday reported 80 new coronavirus cases and two deaths. Eleven of those cases were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.

Nopsitcha said the last batch of teachers should be vaccinated in June.





























