Phuket starts reopening countdown next week By Pattaya Mail May 29, 2021

Phuket will be the first destination in Thailand to reopen to vaccinated foreigners without quarantine requirement. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed that the Phuket Sandbox will go ahead as planned on 1st July. TAT will start an official countdown next week. The new slogan will be 'Amazing Thailand… Now Even More Amazing'. (NNT)

Tourism Authority of Thailand confirms 'Phuket Sandbox' will go ahead as planned on 1st July. Travelers will be allowed to travel in Phuket for 7 days and then visit places out of the sandbox after that. Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The new slogan will be 'Amazing Thailand… Now Even More Amazing'.