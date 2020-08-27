Pickles & May win Pattaya’s Haven Consultants Monthly Trophy

PSC Billabong golf

Wednesday, August 26

Haven Consultants Monthly Trophy

The monthly Haven Consultants trophy was held today at Rayong Green valley golf course. This tournament is proudly sponsored by CEO Brian Chapman for the last six years and is a sought-after trophy which I suppose is why we had eight groups vying for it.







There were 2 twos today coming from Miss May and Miss Prae. The course was in grand condition and a pleasure to play in good conditions with no mud on the ball at all.

In the ladies division there was a count back for the minor placings with Miss Porn taking 3rd spot with a net 69. Coming 2nd on a count back was Miss Eng, also 69 nett. The winner today was Miss May with a net 65 off her 11 handicap.

Incidentally, Miss May also won the ladies tournament held at Phoenix Gold Course last Monday, beating 159 other ladies for that trophy. Coming in 2nd that day was another Billabong lady, Miss Lynn. Congratulations to you both.

The men’s division wasn’t as hotly contested as the girls, with two countbacks for the minor placings. Sel Wegner took 4th place in a countback with Bob StAubin both scoring 73 nett. Tony Oakes took 3rd with 72 nett, hi being beaten on a countback by Peter LeNoury, also 72 nett.

The top spot went to Ian Pickles with a net score of 70.

There were on two 2s coming from Sel Wegner and Arch Armstrong.











