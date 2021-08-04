800-bed Pattaya ‘hospitel’ full after just 10 days

Just ten days after opening, a new Pattaya “hospitel” to house mildly ill coronavirus patients is already full.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Aug. 3 that the D Varee Hotel in Jomtien Beach, which was converted into a care center for Covid-19 patients with minor symptoms July 23, has filled all of its 800 beds, leaving the city looking for new sites to warehouse people.







Pattaya has seen its number of coronavirus cases climb to new records nearly every day. On Wednesday, Banglamung District saw 320 new cases a day after reporting 314. Chonburi Province reported 1,678 new cases and 10 more deaths.

Manote said the city now wants to find another closed hotel with at least 400 beds it can use.

In the meantime, asymptomatic patients are being told to isolate at home, stay indoors for 14 days and away from family members.





























