Shortages in Thailand caused by infected workers along supply chain

Retail and wholesale operators have insisted that supplies of consumer products and food are more than sufficient and there is no need for hoarding.

Thai Retailers and Wholesalers Association president Somchai Pornrattanacharoen said supplies are ample and panic buying has not occurred, after the government decided on Sunday to extend the curfew and lockdown, with 16 provinces added to the COVID-19 “dark red” category.







However, he admitted some products are in short supply at markets because workers in some factories, delivery firms and logistics firms are infected by COVID-19. Production at those factories had to stop for 14 days under the government’s bubble and seal measures.



Mr. Somchai proposed that the government allow more businesses to reopen under strict precautionary measures saying, if the lockdown measures are repeatedly extended, it will make people permanently poor and hopeless, eventually causing greater social problems. (NNT)























