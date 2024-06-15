Durty Nelly’s drives donations for Rotary Pattaya-Banglamung and Mercy Pattaya charity projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – The monthly Mercy Center Scramble, held on May 31 at Eastern Star, witnessed a fantastic turnout with 11 teams competing. The golf course was in excellent condition, leading to some impressive scoring. The competition was fierce, with the top three teams separated by just 0.7 of a shot.

Thanks to a generous but anonymous sponsor, payouts were extended to the top five teams. Mark Lowe clinched the Nearest the Pin prize on the 17th hole. The team of Frank Ward, Allen McMullen, Paul Blackshaw, and Keith Bowles emerged victorious with a superb nett score of 56.5. Hot on their heels were the “Beauties and the Beasts” team, consisting of Sasicha, Nok, Mark, and Gerry, who finished second with an excellent score of 57.







The primary beneficiaries of the event were the Mercy Center and the Rotary Club of Pattaya Bang Lamung, which together received 19,000 Baht in donations. This support will significantly bolster their ongoing charitable efforts.

The next Mercy Center Scramble is scheduled for Friday, 28 June 2024, at Eastern Star. This event will feature a special Par 3 competition organized by John, with a Sangria Day theme.

The Mercy Center Scramble not only highlights the competitive spirit of the participants but also underscores the community’s commitment to supporting vital local charities. The generosity displayed by all involved is truly commendable. Well done to all participants and donors!

About the Charities

Mercy Center:

A small charity dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence, primarily women and children. Provides essential services such as accommodation, sanitary facilities, running water, and food. Offers an educational program for 47 children, emphasizing education as a long-term solution to poverty.

Rotary Club of Pattaya Bang Lamung:

Collaborates with Mercy Center to create fresh drinking water facilities, accommodation showers, and toilets. Provides support to local shanty villages that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizes music lessons, life skills workshops, cooking classes, and monthly fellowship evenings.





































