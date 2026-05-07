70-kilometre chase ends in arrest of pickup smuggling Chinese nationals toward Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – Highway police launched a high-speed pursuit after receiving intelligence about a suspected human smuggling operation transporting Chinese nationals from the border area toward Bangkok, May 7. Authorities spotted a heavily loaded grey pickup truck with dark tinted windows behaving suspiciously along routes connecting Prachinburi and Sa Kaeo. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated and fled, triggering a lengthy chase spanning more than 70 kilometres.







Police said the vehicle attempted evasive maneuvers near Khao Hin Son before eventually being cornered in Tha Kasem Subdistrict in Sa Kaeo Province. Inside the pickup, officers discovered a 36-year-old Thai driver along with six Chinese nationals packed into the vehicle. Authorities said one passenger had overstayed a visa by 957 days, while five others allegedly had no travel documents.

Investigators believe the group was being transported toward Bangkok, while authorities noted that illegal smuggling routes in eastern Thailand have increasingly been linked to major tourism and economic hubs including Pattaya.



The driver reportedly admitted he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend and accepted a 5,000-baht payment to transport the group from the border district of Aranyaprathet to Bangkok.

All suspects were taken into custody for further legal proceedings as authorities continue investigating the smuggling network behind the operation.

















































