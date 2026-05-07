Foreign tourist faceplants into Pattaya beach sand after heavy drinking

By Pattaya Mail
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Municipal officers in Pattaya helped an intoxicated foreign tourist who fell face-first into the sand on Pattaya Beach, providing first aid and eye washing assistance before ensuring the visitor’s safety.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from Pattaya’s municipal enforcement team responded to assist a foreign tourist after the individual, reportedly intoxicated, collapsed face-first onto the sand at Pattaya Beach on May 7. Officers quickly checked on the tourist, provided water to rinse the person’s eyes, and offered initial assistance until the situation was safely under control.

City officials said that while the incident may appear minor, the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists remain a top priority for Pattaya authorities. “Travel in Pattaya with confidence — officers are always here to help,” the city said, adding that residents and tourists can contact Pattaya City Hall’s 24-hour hotline at 1337 for assistance or emergencies.


Pattaya officials say tourists can travel with confidence knowing officers are on duty around the clock, with Pattaya City Hall’s 24-hour hotline 1337 available for emergencies and assistance.
























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