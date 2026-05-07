Foreign tourist faceplants into Pattaya beach sand after heavy drinking

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from Pattaya’s municipal enforcement team responded to assist a foreign tourist after the individual, reportedly intoxicated, collapsed face-first onto the sand at Pattaya Beach on May 7. Officers quickly checked on the tourist, provided water to rinse the person’s eyes, and offered initial assistance until the situation was safely under control.

City officials said that while the incident may appear minor, the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists remain a top priority for Pattaya authorities. “Travel in Pattaya with confidence — officers are always here to help,” the city said, adding that residents and tourists can contact Pattaya City Hall’s 24-hour hotline at 1337 for assistance or emergencies.























































