Next Pattaya administration to decide fate of Waterfront and pier projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Council held its regular session, where one of the key agenda items focused on the long-delayed Waterfront project and the Laem Bali Hai pier development, both of which have remained incomplete and damaged for years. On May 7, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet explained to the council that the Laem Bali Hai pier, once capable of accommodating over 200 tourist boats, had been significantly damaged by past storms and legal disputes. With legal proceedings now concluded, the city has moved forward with clearing the site.







Pattaya City will auction off seven categories of damaged structures and equipment at the pier on May 15, including steel frames, hydraulic lifts, stair systems, generators, and control equipment. The auction is aimed at clearing the area to prepare for future redevelopment. The city has also allocated funding for a study and redesign of the pier area, with initial plans to maintain it as both a boat docking facility and a public recreational space. However, the mayor noted that final decisions are expected to be made by the next city administration following the upcoming elections.

Regarding the Waterfront building case, the mayor reviewed the long-standing legal timeline, starting from a 2017 demolition order due to construction violations, followed by an appeal that overturned the order in 2022 due to legal authority issues in the original decision. In 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Commission raised concerns about possible irregular land title issuance, as parts of the site may fall within restricted or hillside areas. The matter is currently awaiting a ruling from the Department of Lands.

The mayor stated that if the land titles are found to be unlawfully issued, the case would proceed toward revocation and demolition of the structure to return the land to public use in coordination with local authorities. However, if the titles are confirmed as legal, the developer would be required to seek proper building modification approvals under Thailand’s Building Control Act before any further action. Officials said both cases remain under legal review, while Pattaya proceeds with site clearance and long-term planning for future redevelopment.























































