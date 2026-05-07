Pattaya residents reach breaking point as homeless pair returns night after night

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal enforcement officers responded to complaints from local residents on May 7 after two homeless individuals were found sleeping outside a residential property, allegedly causing obstruction and distress to homeowners in the area. According to officials, the pair had reportedly been returning regularly to sleep at the same location, leaving nearby residents increasingly frustrated and feeling powerless to resolve the issue on their own.

Officers arrived at the scene to speak with the individuals and eventually escorted them away from the area. Authorities said both individuals were unhappy with the removal and argued with officers before finally leaving the location. City officials encouraged residents to report similar incidents through Pattaya City Hall’s 24-hour hotline 1337.























































