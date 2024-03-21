7-year-old child rescued following abuse by foster father

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following distressing reports of a 7-year-old boy being subjected to physical abuse by his foster father, Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam of Nongprue Municipality, accompanied by local law enforcement, promptly intervened to assist the child residing in the Rung Rueng community in east Pattaya.







The accused man, identified as the boy’s guardian, reportedly inflicted severe injuries on the child, prompting him to flee in distress. Eyewitnesses recounted the incident, detailing how the child accompanied his guardian to a local grocery shop, where a dispute over change money escalated into a violent assault with a wooden stick. Despite seeking refuge with his mother, the boy faced further abuse before fleeing into the woods amid heavy rainfall. Surveillance footage captured the brutality of the assault, providing crucial evidence for authorities.

In an attempt to justify the abuse, the mother, identified as Ms. A, claimed it was disciplinary in nature, denying any malicious intent. However, authorities emphasized the necessity of conducting a thorough investigation to determine the truth behind the abuse. The search for the abusive foster father is ongoing, with legal proceedings pending upon his apprehension.







Subsequent investigations revealed alarming details, including the foster father’s possession of a knife, posing a potential threat to law enforcement. Additionally, the house where the abuse occurred nestled in a forested area, lacked basic amenities such as electricity and running water. The child, identified as “Tawan,” was discovered in a distressed state with multiple injuries indicative of severe physical abuse, prompting outrage among residents calling for justice and support for the child’s welfare.







Despite the child’s regular attendance at Wat Sutthawat School and registration with a local charity organization, his education has been disrupted. Villagers express hope for assistance in the child’s educational endeavours from concerned individuals and organizations, as efforts to ensure his well-being persist. Authorities from Nongprue Municipality Social Welfare, in cooperation with local police, have initiated protective measures in accordance with the law.































