7 Russians cheat death as speeding minivan hits tree on highway

Seven Russians were hurt when their speeding minivan drove off the road and hit a tree in Rayong.

One tourist suffered a broken leg and six others minor injuries in the March 4 crash on Sukhumvit Road in Klaeng District. They were treated at Klaeng Hospital.







Driver Mongkol Srijan, 40, told police he had suddenly changed lanes to avoid a speed-trap camera, as he was speeding. In doing so, his asthma inhaler dropped off the dashboard and he bent down to pick it up.

The Russian in the shotgun seat shouted in alarm, as the driver took his eyes off the road. Mongkol said he was startled by the shout and lost control of the van.







It drove off the road and hit a tree, shattering the windshield, damaging the front and bending the side door so badly the Russians in the back were trapped.

The driver, of course, escaped without a scratch.

Police took him in for further questioning and possible charges.





















