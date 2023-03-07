Vespa motorbike hits 2 pedestrians at Pattaya Music Festival

Two pedestrians were hurt when they were hit by a motorcyclist while crossing Beach Road.

A Thai teenager and an older foreigner – both unidentified – were lying on the sidewalk and bleeding when paramedics arrived at Soi 13 around 12:15 a.m. March 4. They were sent to a nearby hospital.

The unidentified teenage driver of the Vespa motorbike wasn’t hurt and was held by police until his parents arrived.

A motorcycle-taxi driver who witnessed the accident said the two victims were leaving the Pattaya Music Festival and crossing the street when they were mowed down by the speeding Vespa without a license plate.



























